Dr. Bettina Kohaut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohaut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bettina Kohaut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bettina Kohaut, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Kohaut works at
Locations
-
1
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology - San Marco1510 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Faben Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC4181 Southpoint Dr E Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology4425 Merrimac Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday5:00am - 5:00pmTuesday5:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00am - 5:00pmFriday5:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohaut?
Dr. Kohaut is very personable. She takes time to listen and is sincere with questions and answers. She keeps you at ease during exam and is gentle.
About Dr. Bettina Kohaut, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, German
- 1366463697
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohaut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohaut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohaut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohaut works at
Dr. Kohaut has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohaut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohaut speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohaut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohaut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohaut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohaut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.