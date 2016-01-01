Overview

Dr. Bettina Veronneau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Veronneau works at Mercy Clinic Santa Fe in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.