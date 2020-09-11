Dr. Bettina Zatuchni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zatuchni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bettina Zatuchni, MD
Dr. Bettina Zatuchni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Bettina Zatuchni MD1491 Cedarwood Ln Ste D, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 251-1010
- 2 2299 Bacon St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-3450
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
My mom just told me that on Dr. Zatuchni was the Doctor that saved my life. She delivered me on her First day of a being a doctor in January 1990. Thanks Doc! ??
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
