Dr. Betty Anthony, MD
Overview of Dr. Betty Anthony, MD
Dr. Betty Anthony, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony's Office Locations
Suburban Womens Specialists LLC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 200, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 476-1088
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anthony and her staff are all fantastic!! She took exceptional care of me during my delivery, and afterwards.
About Dr. Betty Anthony, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568572584
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.