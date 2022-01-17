Overview of Dr. Betty Anthony, MD

Dr. Betty Anthony, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Anthony works at Suburban Womens Specialists LLC in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.