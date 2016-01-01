Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betty Fuchs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Betty Fuchs, MD
Dr. Betty Fuchs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fuchs' Office Locations
- 1 713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 305A, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 608-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuchs?
About Dr. Betty Fuchs, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447259437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuchs accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.