Dr. Betty Harmon, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Betty Harmon, MD

Dr. Betty Harmon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Harmon works at Moore Pediatrics in Moore, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harmon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moore Pediatrics
    700 S Telephone Rd Ste 400, Moore, OK 73160 (405) 912-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cyst
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Betty Harmon, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124017934
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
