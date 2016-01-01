Dr. Herr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betty Herr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Betty Herr, MD
Dr. Betty Herr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Herr's Office Locations
- 1 318 Bear Hill Rd Ste 7B, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (617) 787-4662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Betty Herr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1245331727
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
