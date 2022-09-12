Dr. Betty Hirschfield Louik, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschfield Louik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Hirschfield Louik, DMD
Overview
Dr. Betty Hirschfield Louik, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Uptown Dental733 Washington RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 631-5422Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff is warm, welcoming and professional. They are willing to help with unexpected issues. In over 30 years I haven't had a single complaint regarding my dental care.
About Dr. Betty Hirschfield Louik, DMD
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013097823
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of General Dentistry
- Va Hospital Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirschfield Louik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
