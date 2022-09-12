See All General Dentists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Betty Hirschfield Louik, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Betty Hirschfield Louik, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Hirschfield Louik works at Uptown Dental in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uptown Dental
    733 Washington RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 631-5422
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™ Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 12, 2022
The entire staff is warm, welcoming and professional. They are willing to help with unexpected issues. In over 30 years I haven't had a single complaint regarding my dental care.
— Sep 12, 2022
About Dr. Betty Hirschfield Louik, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1013097823
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Academy Of General Dentistry
Fellowship
Residency
  • Va Hospital Pittsburgh
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

