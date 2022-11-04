See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Woodridge, IL
Dr. Betty Hsia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Betty Hsia, MD

Dr. Betty Hsia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Med Center

Dr. Hsia works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsia's Office Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
3329 75 St Ste 202, Woodridge, IL 60517
(630) 717-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Hsia’s for over 22 years. She is a phenomenal doctor and I trust her completely with my care.
    Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Betty Hsia, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1871588137
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University Med Center
    Internship

