Dr. Betty Hsia, MD
Overview of Dr. Betty Hsia, MD
Dr. Betty Hsia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Med Center
Dr. Hsia works at
Dr. Hsia's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75 St Ste 202, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 717-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hsia’s for over 22 years. She is a phenomenal doctor and I trust her completely with my care.
About Dr. Betty Hsia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Center
- Rush University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsia has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsia speaks Chinese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsia.
