Dr. Betty Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.