Dr. Betty Kim, MD
Dr. Betty Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betty Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Gastroenterology East - Milwaukie10330 SE 32nd Ave Ste 210, Portland, OR 97222 Directions (503) 963-2707
Gastroenterology East at Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 963-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I just had my second Colonoscopy and Dr. Kim was warm and professional. She and her team made the whole experience better than expected.
About Dr. Betty Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457343907
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods.