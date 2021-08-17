Dr. Betty Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Betty Klein, MD
Dr. Betty Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Medical School - Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
-
1
Betty Klein MD57 North St Ste 415, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-0117
-
2
Santa Fe Office2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-6613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Dr. Klein is a superb physician and surgeon. Not only are her skills top notch and her knowledge up-to-date, she has the compassion, patience and empathy needed in a specialty like this. She is calm, confident and attentive. It has been my great privilege and honor to be her patient for 28 years. I have trusted her with my sight and have always felt very cared for and that I was in good, extremely competent hands. Her ethics match her skills. Thank you.
About Dr. Betty Klein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215992490
Education & Certifications
- Retina Institute Of Maryland
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Yale Medical School - Yale New Haven Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.