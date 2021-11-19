Dr. Betty Koukis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koukis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Koukis, MD
Overview of Dr. Betty Koukis, MD
Dr. Betty Koukis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Koukis works at
Dr. Koukis' Office Locations
1
Chirocare Integrations1405 S MAIN ST, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 785-2335
2
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 890-3587
3
Ga South Family Medicine Residency Program1 Magnolia Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 891-2022
4
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was a tremendous pleasure having dealt with Dr. Koukis and her loving staff.
About Dr. Betty Koukis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922206762
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Koukis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koukis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Koukis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Koukis has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koukis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koukis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koukis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.