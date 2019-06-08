Dr. Betty Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Kung, MD
Overview of Dr. Betty Kung, MD
Dr. Betty Kung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Kung works at
Dr. Kung's Office Locations
Shen Medicine & Pediatrics Associates316 Rosewood Ave, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (510) 676-5479
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I am consulting Dr. Kung and am towards the end of my pregnancy. Dr. Kung is an amazing Doctor who will give calm and composed answers to all our questions. We have build a trust through out the course.
About Dr. Betty Kung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Kung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kung works at
Dr. Kung speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
