Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betty Mintz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Betty Mintz, MD
Dr. Betty Mintz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Mintz's Office Locations
1
Berkshire Medical Center725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2681
2
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7076Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
3
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services of Bmc777 North St Fl 5, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 395-7694
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Explained procedure reason for tests care at home to follow. Kind engaged
About Dr. Betty Mintz, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz has seen patients for Tremor and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mintz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.