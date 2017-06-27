Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betty Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Betty Ng, MD
Dr. Betty Ng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
Boston Obgyn Associates850 Boylston St Ste 575, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 278-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As an extremely capable clinician and very compassionate, clear communicator, Dr. Ng inspires trust and confidence. I've really missed her since I moved out of state.
About Dr. Betty Ng, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ng accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more.
Dr. Ng speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.