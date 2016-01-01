Dr. Betty Wray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Allergists & Immunologists
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Betty Wray, MD
Dr. Betty Wray, MD
Overview
Dr. Betty Wray, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Wray works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Allergy Treatment
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Radioallergosorbent Test
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Toxic Effect of Venom
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
- View other providers who treat Allergy Skin Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat IgA Deficiency
- View other providers who treat IgM Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Latex Allergy
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wray?
About Dr. Betty Wray, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1497866123
Education & Certifications
- Talmadge Meml Hosp
- Talmadge Meml Hospital
- Talmadge Meml Hosp
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wray works at
Dr. Wray has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.