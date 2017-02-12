Overview

Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Gland Diseases, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.