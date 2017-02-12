Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatipoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Gland Diseases, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 10685 Carnegie Ave Ste F20, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 445-6709
-
2
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3142Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Extremely friendly and knowledgeable. One of the best doctors I have ever visited. Highly recommended
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1245343862
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
