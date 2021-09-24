See All Pediatricians in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Betzi Mathew, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Betzi Mathew, MD

Dr. Betzi Mathew, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Mathew works at Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine
    345 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 104, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4365
  2. 2
    Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine - Ronald Reagan
    13625 Ronald W Reagan Blvd Bldg 6, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5369

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Always friendly and helpful. Kids all love her ??
    — Sep 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Betzi Mathew, MD
    About Dr. Betzi Mathew, MD

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Pediatrics
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    English, Spanish
    1073510566
    • 1073510566
    1073510566
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med|Texas Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betzi Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathew works at Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mathew’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

