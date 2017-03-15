Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fingerhood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD
Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Bev Fingerhood Ltd.2127 Bluestone Dr Ste 203, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 916-5575
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fingerhood has been my pcp for almost 20 years. She reminds me of my mother. Caring, interested, attentive. I sometimes have to wait a while once in her office for my appointment because she is thorough and truly interested in her patients. She could schedule her appointments further apart to avoid this and I put up with it because I know she'll spend as much time with me.
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952403487
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Fingerhood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fingerhood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fingerhood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fingerhood works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fingerhood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fingerhood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fingerhood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fingerhood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.