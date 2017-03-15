See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD

Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

Dr. Fingerhood works at Bev Fingerhood in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raghuveer Kura, MD
Dr. Raghuveer Kura, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Robin Kundra, MD
Dr. Robin Kundra, MD
4.1 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Fingerhood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bev Fingerhood Ltd.
    2127 Bluestone Dr Ste 203, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 916-5575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fingerhood?

    Mar 15, 2017
    Dr. Fingerhood has been my pcp for almost 20 years. She reminds me of my mother. Caring, interested, attentive. I sometimes have to wait a while once in her office for my appointment because she is thorough and truly interested in her patients. She could schedule her appointments further apart to avoid this and I put up with it because I know she'll spend as much time with me.
    St Charles, MO — Mar 15, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fingerhood to family and friends

    Dr. Fingerhood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fingerhood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD.

    About Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952403487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fingerhood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fingerhood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fingerhood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fingerhood works at Bev Fingerhood in Saint Charles, MO. View the full address on Dr. Fingerhood’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fingerhood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fingerhood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fingerhood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fingerhood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bev Fingerhood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.