Dr. Beverley Wilson, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (4)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Beverley Wilson, MD

Dr. Beverley Wilson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1 Harbison Way Ste 221, Columbia, SC 29212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 764-6510
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Beverley Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013079870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

