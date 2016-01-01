Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beverly Bryant, MD
Overview of Dr. Beverly Bryant, MD
Dr. Beverly Bryant, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Bryant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
-
1
University of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-6925Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-8773Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?
About Dr. Beverly Bryant, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1558378869
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.