Dr. Beverly Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Beverly Davis, MD
Dr. Beverly Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Optum-Lynwood3628 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is an awesome doctor. She has great bed side manner and cares. She has never rushed to move on the the next patient. Office visits take a while because she takes her time and explains everything. I try to schedule may appointments first thing in the morning to shorten my wait time.
About Dr. Beverly Davis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1821002874
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.