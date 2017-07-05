Dr. Beverly Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Drucker, MD
Dr. Beverly Drucker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Surgical Specialists of Greenwich77 Lafayette Pl, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She explains everything! with patience, charm & fun! I really liked her.
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
