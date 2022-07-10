See All Plastic Surgeons in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Lutherville Timonium, MD
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD

Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Fischer works at Advanced Center for Plastic Surgery in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fischer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Center for Plastic Surgery
    12205 Tullamore Rd # 7, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 308-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Aging Face
Breast Ptosis

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Dr. Bev and her team are simply incredible and I am so glad I chose them to do my DI top surgery in May 2022. I chose them based on a combination of the initial consult and the fact that many of my friends have also seen Dr. Bev for their surgeries. From the first consult through to my 6 week check-up, Dr. Bev and her team were professional, responsive, and kind. They helped me understand the preparation, procedure, and recovery phases, and were really helpful in terms of expectation settings related to outcome (though the results are far better than I could have possibly imagined). I had a lot of questions and a couple of weird complexities in the lead-up to the procedure and they were already a couple of steps ahead of me, offering both logistical support and reassurance. Everything around the procedure was incredibly easy and, thanks to the excellent directions they provided, the recovery process was easy, too. 10/10 recommend that everyone go see Dr. Bev for, well, anything.
    Jul 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD
    About Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1538199096
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • George Washington Univ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
