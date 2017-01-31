Overview

Dr. Beverly Held, MD is a Dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.



Dr. Held works at Dermatology Associates, Beverly L Held, M.D. in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.