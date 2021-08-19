Overview

Dr. Beverly Jordan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital and Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Jordan works at Professional Medical Associates in Enterprise, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.