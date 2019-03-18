Overview

Dr. Beverly Niehls, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Niehls works at Penn State Health St. Joseph Exeter Ridge Health Complex in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.