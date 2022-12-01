Overview of Dr. Beverly Ortiz, MD

Dr. Beverly Ortiz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Ortiz works at Sound Gynecologic Oncology in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.