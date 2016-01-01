Dr. Beverly Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Pai, MD
Overview of Dr. Beverly Pai, MD
Dr. Beverly Pai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Pai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pai's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Physicians Group98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 301, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pai?
About Dr. Beverly Pai, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790823581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai works at
Dr. Pai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.