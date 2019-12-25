See All Psychiatrists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Beverly Ramos, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Templeton, CA
Overview of Dr. Beverly Ramos, MD

Dr. Beverly Ramos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Templeton, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ramos works at Beverly J Ramos MD in Templeton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramos' Office Locations

    Beverly J Ramos MD
    1050 Las Tablas Rd Ste 13, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 237-2609

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 25, 2019
    I am very pleased with Dr. Ramos. I believe she took the most thorough medical history on me as any dr. has. She is very personable.
    Betty M — Dec 25, 2019
    About Dr. Beverly Ramos, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205994290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
