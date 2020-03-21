Dr. Beverly Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Reed, MD
Dr. Beverly Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Peak Fertility5288 Towne Square Dr, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 443-4329
Advanced Reproductive Laboratory600 W MAYFIELD RD, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 701-1290Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Fabulous letter to ASRM covid-19 task force!!! The letter advocated against the shutdown of all infertility services which ASRM essentially did with their recommendation in March 2020. She cares so much for those of us struggling with infertility and are up against timelines of biological clock ending our ability to have children. Thank you so much, Dr. Reed!! Much love.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477768752
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas A&M University College of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.