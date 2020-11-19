Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beverly Stoudemire-Howlett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beverly Stoudemire-Howlett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates1758 Park Pl Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoudemire scheduled my husband’s surgery as soon as she got the results of the stress test. She performed the surgery last week, which saved his life. She contacted me immediately after his surgery to let me know that she would be keeping him over night. She is very professional, knowledgeable and she really cares about her patients. She has a great staff and the first time I ever visited her office with my husband, it seem like I had known them for years.
About Dr. Beverly Stoudemire-Howlett, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891766630
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett works at
Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoudemire-Howlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.