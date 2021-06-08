Dr. Beverly Vavricka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vavricka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Vavricka, MD
Dr. Beverly Vavricka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Center for Women's Health13921 N Meridian Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-7430
Oklahoma City Office4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Vavricka is a wonderful provider! I have been her patient for the past 4 years. Initially she was just my gynecologist and the past year she became my OB. She is pleasant and knowledge and makes you feel comfortable during visits (which can be hard to do considering what is involved). I highly recommend her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1649311069
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Vavricka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vavricka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vavricka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vavricka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vavricka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vavricka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vavricka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.