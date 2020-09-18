Overview

Dr. Beverly Zak, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Zak works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.