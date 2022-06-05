See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (46)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD

Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University.

Dr. Dantz works at Center for Life Balance in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dantz's Office Locations

  1
    Center for Life Balance
    30 N Michigan Ave Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60602

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 05, 2022
    I have worked with Dr. Dantz for many years and I have never had better success in treating my depression. I would recommend him to anyone, and especially to members of the LGBTQ+ community. He was incredibly supportive during my gender transition, for which I'm truly grateful.
    Alex Hanson — Jun 05, 2022
    About Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1316049026
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Presbyn
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dantz works at Center for Life Balance in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dantz’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

