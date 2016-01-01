Overview of Dr. Bhagwan Bhimani, MD

Dr. Bhagwan Bhimani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, King's Daughters' Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Bhimani works at Bluegrass Kidney Consultants in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN and Madison, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.