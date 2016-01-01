Dr. Bhagwan Bhimani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhimani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhagwan Bhimani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, King's Daughters' Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
American Home Dialysis LLC721 S Preston St, Louisville, KY 40203 Directions (502) 583-1799
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-7701
American Home Dialysis LLC234 E Gray St Ste 858, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-1799
Kings Daughters Health630 Broadway St, Madison, IN 47250 Directions (812) 801-0822
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Clark Memorial Health
- King's Daughters' Health
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699754655
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Dr. Bhimani has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhimani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
