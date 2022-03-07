Overview of Dr. Bhagya Nakka, MD

Dr. Bhagya Nakka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Nakka works at Bhagya Nakka M.d. Inc. in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Nausea and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.