Dr. Boggaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD
Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital|JJM Med Coll, Mysore U|Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Boggaram's Office Locations
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Arlington620 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 704-3897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Keller420 Johnson Rd Ste 201, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 898-0218Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Grapevine1600 W College St Ste 640, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has an efficient office staff and very good nurses.
About Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922218403
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- DMC-Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
- DMC-Grace Hosp
- Henry Ford Hospital|JJM Med Coll, Mysore U|Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boggaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boggaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Boggaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boggaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boggaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boggaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.