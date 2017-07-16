Dr. Bhairavi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhairavi Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhairavi Patel, MD
Dr. Bhairavi Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
New Life Medical Associates, Inc.15972 Tuscola Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very nice. Always listens to my opinions. Prescribes the best medications. Would always recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Bhairavi Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326284258
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
