Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lagrange, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Associates, LLC2500 N Detroit St, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 347-5592
Summit Medical Associates, LLC5717 S Anthony Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46806 Directions
Summit Medical Associates4656 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 125, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My last visit he treated me very good like ALWAYS
About Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1902960966
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Cook Co Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology
