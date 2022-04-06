Overview

Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lagrange, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Apuri works at Northeast Internal Medcn Assocs in Lagrange, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.