Dr. Barai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharat Barai, MD
Overview of Dr. Bharat Barai, MD
Dr. Bharat Barai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Barai works at
Dr. Barai's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Indiana Heart Center P.c.200 E 89th Ave Ste 2A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-2800
-
2
Methodist Hospital Southlake8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barai is a phenomenal physician who has helped me live a better life due to his tremendous medical knowledge. He has truly cared for me as if I were a family member.
About Dr. Bharat Barai, MD
- Hematology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649257650
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
