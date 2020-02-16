Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhushan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MD
Overview of Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MD
Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bhushan's Office Locations
Bmcp678 Main St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 562-3635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
excellent physician
About Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1497899744
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhushan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhushan speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhushan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhushan.
