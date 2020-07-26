Dr. Bharat Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bharat Dave, MD is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Baroda Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Regional Health Urology3401 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-9596
Regional Hospital Healthcare Partners, LLC1235 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-9596
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Greene County General Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Definitely 5 stars for Dr. Dave. Very pleased to have been referred to him.
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1669584793
- Catheterization Med Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Baroda Medical College
- MS U/Baroda Med Coll
