Overview of Dr. Bharat Dave, MD

Dr. Bharat Dave, MD is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Baroda Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Dave works at Regional Health Urology in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.