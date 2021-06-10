Overview of Dr. Bharat Desai, MD

Dr. Bharat Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda|Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Family Medical Doctors in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.