Dr. Bharat Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bharat Desai, MD
Dr. Bharat Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Desai's since October of 2022 when I broke my ankle. I needed surgery and would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Desai. From the first appt, through the surgery and recovery Dr Desai has been professional, answered all questions, listened to what I had to say. I never felt rushed or unheard. I felt comfortable with the decisions he made and he did an Excellent job on my ORIF surgery. I cannot thank him enough.
About Dr. Bharat Desai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437111226
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
229 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.