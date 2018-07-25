Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD
Overview of Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD
Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Of Surat and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
Medinet Family Care9130 Highway 6 S, Houston, TX 77083 Directions (281) 564-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going here for 14 yrs and for the most part it is a great experience You may have to see a nurse practitioner but so what they are great at their job and most are waiting for their own license The girls in the front are always nice and polite. For the appointment yes make one you may have to wait but without one you will wait longer. It is like most Dr. offices unless you want to pay a lot of money Will go here until I move out of state or pass away
About Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1720010036
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Of Surat
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.