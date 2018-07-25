See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD

Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Of Surat and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Gandhi works at Medinet Family Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medinet Family Care
    9130 Highway 6 S, Houston, TX 77083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 564-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Swine Flu
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1720010036
    Education & Certifications

    • Government Medical College Of Surat
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bharat Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi works at Medinet Family Care in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gandhi’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

