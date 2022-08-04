Dr. Bharat Kundnani, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Kundnani, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharat Kundnani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champaign, IL.
Dr. Kundnani works at
Locations
-
1
Creative Smiles Dental Care1905 Convenience Pl Ste A, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 355-5165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Hershey Plaza Dental Center507 N Hershey Rd Ste A, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-2288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kundnani?
Tooth extraction. Dr. told me what he was going to do, explained the specifics of an infected front tooth extraction. Cross-checked 3 times to ensure the nerve was deadened. Excellent professional work, both he and the dental assistant.
About Dr. Bharat Kundnani, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1366883050
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kundnani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kundnani accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundnani works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.