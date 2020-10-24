Dr. Bharat Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Misra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharat Misra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Misra works at
Locations
-
1
Borland Groover Memorial Medical Office3627 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 398-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Pioneer
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misra?
Dr.Misra is a life saver to me.His quick diagnosis and fast treatment of Hep C cured me.I am forever thankful to him!
About Dr. Bharat Misra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1194717116
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra has seen patients for Gastritis, Enteritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.