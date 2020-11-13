Dr. Bharat Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bharat Parikh, MD
Dr. Bharat Parikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Ohio
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
Citrus Neuroscience Institute5596 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0954
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Parikh recently, and by the second visit he had diagnosed my problem and provided a script. I filled the script and now my issues are under control His "bed side" manner is great! He is very easy to talk to and has a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Bharat Parikh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1871584441
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Dementia and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.