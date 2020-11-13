Overview of Dr. Bharat Parikh, MD

Dr. Bharat Parikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Ohio



Dr. Parikh works at Citrus Neuroscience Institute in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Dementia and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.