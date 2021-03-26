Overview of Dr. Bharat Patel, MD

Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.